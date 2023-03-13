Left Menu

Oscars 2023: 'Naatu Naatu' lyricist Chandrabose's wife beams with pride, expresses gratitude to Rajamouli

Composed by MM Keeravani, the track sees Ram Charan and Jr NTR doing an impeccably synchronised dance-off with the British. Chandrabose penned the lyrics of the power-packed song. Chandrabose and M. M. Keeravani accepted the Oscar trophy onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2023 11:33 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 11:33 IST
Oscars 2023: 'Naatu Naatu' lyricist Chandrabose's wife beams with pride, expresses gratitude to Rajamouli
lyricist Chandrabose's wife Suchitra (ANI Photos). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

People can't keep calm as team RRR scripted history at the Oscars 2023 by winning the Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu' Composed by MM Keeravani, the track sees Ram Charan and Jr NTR doing an impeccably synchronised dance-off with the British. Chandrabose penned the lyrics of the power-packed song. Chandrabose and M. M. Keeravani accepted the Oscar trophy onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on Monday.

As Chandrabose bagged the award, his wife Suchitra expressed happiness. Speaking to ANI, she said, "I thank SS Rajamouli sir and his wife and Keeravaani Garu for giving Bose an opportunity to write this song."

Chandrabose's daughter Amrutha also beamed with pride as her father's song Naatu Naatu won Oscar. "It's a surreal feeling. I am super proud of my dad," she shared.

Naatu Naatu beat a slew of heavy-weight competitors - Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Applause from Tell It Like A Woman. 'Naatu Naatu' has dominated all the major global awards. Before entering the Oscars, in January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
3
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India
4
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023