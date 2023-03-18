Blue Lock Chapter 211: Lorenzo's unpredictable playstyles and hints of Hiori's possible role

The manga series Blue Lock by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura has gained a massive following worldwide due to its intense and action-packed storyline. The manga revolves around a unique training program established by the Japan Football Association, which aims to create the world's best striker for the Japanese national team. Blue Lock Chapter 211 is the upcoming part to be released on March 21, 2023.

What to Expect from Blue Lock Chapter 211

Blue Lock Chapter 211 is titled ‘Zombie’ and starts with Don Lorenzo stopping Kaiser's surprise attack on the field using his prediction powers and physical ability. Even Isagi was surprised since he couldn't predict the move himself. Lorenzo and Kaiser argued about money and auction values. Lorenzo then named several players from the Bastard Muchen team and rallied his own team for a counter-attack. When he kicked the ball, Kunigami and Raichi tried to stop him, but he easily got past them. Raichi had a hard time predicting his moves because they weren't synchronized, making him look like a zombie.

As Lorenzo dribbled past Bastard Munchen's team, Hiori on the bench noticed Lorenzo as the core of Ubers. He would switch positions with Niko if he gained possession of the ball, allowing him to attack. Hiori predicted that Lorenzo would pass the ball to Barou and Isagi intercepted the pass using his meta-vision.

Blue Lock Chapter 211 spoilers revealed that Lorenzo is the core of Ubers' team, making it harder for Bastard Munchen to win. Hiori's monologue of the match might be a hint that he might feature in the game. This could be a big moment for him since his past was revealed in a previous chapter.

Blue Lock Chapter 211 release schedule

Blue Lock Chapter 211 is scheduled to debut on Wednesday, March 21, 2023.at 12:00 AM JST. As with all new chapters of the series, it will be printed in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine and released on a Tuesday/Wednesday depending on the time zone.

British Summer Time: 4:00 PM Monday (March 20, 2023)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 AM Monday (March 20, 2023)

Korean Standard Time: 12 PM Tuesday (March 21, 2023)

Australia Time: 02.00 PM (March 21, 2023)

Singapore Standard Time: 11:00 PM Wednesday (March 22, 2023)

Philippines Standard Time: 11:00 PM (Tuesday 21, 2023)

