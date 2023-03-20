Left Menu

Westlife Foodworld elevates Saurabh Kalra as Managing Director

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 13:48 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 13:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Westlife Foodworld Ltd, which operates McDonald's restaurants in west and south India, has announced the elevation of Saurabh Kalra as the Managing Director (MD).

Prior to this, Kalra was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and now in his new role, he will focus on the overall business strategy and growth opportunities, said a statement.

Kalra had started his career as a Management Trainee with Westlife. Over the years, he straddled roles across operations, training, real estate, strategy, and development functions, gradually and successfully transitioning from a restaurant-facing role to a CXO role.

He was instrumental in launching and growing McCafé and an integral part of the team that established the McDonald's brand in south India.

Westlife Foodworld, formerly known as Westlife Development Ltd (WDL), has a master franchisee relationship with McDonald's Corporation USA, since 1996.

Through its subsidiary HRPL, it operates 341 McDonald's restaurants across 52 cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

