Westlife Foodworld elevates Saurabh Kalra as Managing Director

Westlife Foodworld Ltd, which operates McDonald's restaurants in west and south India, has announced the elevation of Saurabh Kalra as the Managing Director (MD).

Prior to this, Kalra was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and now in his new role, he will focus on the overall business strategy and growth opportunities, said a statement.

Kalra had started his career as a Management Trainee with Westlife. Over the years, he straddled roles across operations, training, real estate, strategy, and development functions, gradually and successfully transitioning from a restaurant-facing role to a CXO role.

He was instrumental in launching and growing McCafé and an integral part of the team that established the McDonald's brand in south India.

Westlife Foodworld, formerly known as Westlife Development Ltd (WDL), has a master franchisee relationship with McDonald's Corporation USA, since 1996.

Through its subsidiary HRPL, it operates 341 McDonald's restaurants across 52 cities.

