Odd News Roundup: Credit Suisse memorabilia up for grabs in online shops after merger

21-03-2023
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Credit Suisse memorabilia up for grabs in online shops after merger

Within hours of its state-backed takeover by UBS Group being announced, memorabilia bearing lender Credit Suisse's name and logo was being put up for sale in Switzerland, marking the end of an era. Dozens of bars of gold, stamped with the name of the issuer - the 167-year-old Credit Suisse - were uploaded to the country's most popular online marketplaces, Ricardo.ch and tutti.ch.

