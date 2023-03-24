Left Menu

Vidya Balan reaches at film director Pradeep Sarkar's residence for 'Antim Darshan'

The actor was dressed in a white-salwar kameez and wore a black shade. Vidya started her career in hindi films with Pradeep Sarkar's 'Parineeta' (2005), which was a screen adaptation of the prolific Bengali writer Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's short story titled 'Parineeta'. Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt played important characters in the movie.

ANI | Updated: 24-03-2023 14:22 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 14:22 IST
Vidya Balan reaches at film director Pradeep Sarkar's residence for 'Antim Darshan'
Pradeep Sarkar. (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vidya Balan reached the late director Pradeep Sarakar's house to pay her last respect on Friday morning. The director passed away at 67 in the wee hours of Friday. The actor was dressed in a white-salwar kameez and wore black shades. Vidya started her career in hindi films with Pradeep Sarkar's 'Parineeta' (2005), which was a screen adaptation of the prolific Bengali writer Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's short story titled 'Parineeta'. Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt played important characters in the movie.

Apart from the debutante Vidya, 'Parineeta' is also remembered for its timeless melodies. Songs like 'Piya bole piyu bole', and ' Yeh hawayein' of this movie still top the charts of listeners. As per reports, Pradeep has been on dialysis for a long.

Director Hansal Mehta took to Twitter on Friday morning to confirm Pradeep's death. Sharing a picture of the director, Hansal wrote, "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP." Manoj Bajpayee, Ajay Devgn, Kunal Kohli and many others shared their fond memories of the director.

Apart from films, Pradeep has left noteworthy works in the world of advertisements and making videos for independent music. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023