Former MP, Malayalam actor Innocent's health critical

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 25-03-2023 13:58 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 13:58 IST
Former MP and veteran Malayalam actor Innocent's health is in a critical condition, a private hospital here, where he is admitted, said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the hospital, the actor is presently on ECMO support.

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) is a form of cardiopulmonary support where the patient's blood is pumped and oxygenated outside the body using a machine. The 75-year old actor has reportedly not been well for some time. A few years ago, he had been diagnosed with cancer but in 2015 he announced that he was finally free of the disease.

