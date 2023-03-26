Left Menu

Hyderabad Nehru Zoological Park's only Cheetah 'Abdullah' dies of heart failure

A 15-year-old male Cheetah has died at the Nehru Zoological Park here due to a heart attack, Zoo authorities said on Sunday. With the death of Abdullah, the Nehru Zoological Park is left with no Cheetah now, the official said.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old male Cheetah has died at the Nehru Zoological Park here due to a heart attack, Zoo authorities said on Sunday. The Cheetah ‘Abdullah’, which was gifted by the Prince of Saudi Arabia more than a decade ago during his visit to the Zoo, died on March 24, they said. Experts conducted a post-mortem examination and filed a report that the Cheetah had died due to heart failure, a zoo official told PTI. He said samples for an investigation had been collected and a further report may come out within a week. With the death of ‘Abdullah’, the Nehru Zoological Park is left with no Cheetah now, the official said.

