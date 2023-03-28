Left Menu

Makers announce new release date for 'Adipurush', film to release in June

Filmmaker Om Rauts magnum opus Adipurush will arrive in theatres in 3D on June 16, 2023, the makers announced Tuesday.The film, headlined by Baahubali star Prabhas, was last scheduled to hit the screens in January, 2023. It features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif as Lankesh.Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

28-03-2023
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Om Raut's magnum opus ''Adipurush'' will arrive in theatres in 3D on June 16, 2023, the makers announced Tuesday.

The film, headlined by ''Baahubali'' star Prabhas, was last scheduled to hit the screens in January, 2023. It was initially set to arrive in cinema halls on August 11, 2022.

Producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Raut reached the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine to seek blessings for ''Adipurush'', also starring Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.

T-Series shared the release update on its official Twitter page.

''Seeking divine blessings at Vaishno Devi. #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on June 16, 2023 in 3D,'' the post read.

The multilingual period saga, which is being touted as a film celebrating “the victory of good over evil”, is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. It features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif as Lankesh.

''Adipurush'' is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

