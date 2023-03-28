May your 'union' be blessed with abundance of love: AAP leader's congratulatory message to Chadha, Parineeti

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora on Tuesday congratulated his colleague Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, saying may their ''union'' be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship.

His remarks follow rumours about Chadha and Chopra being in a relationship after they were spotted together in Mumbai recently.

There was neither any confirmation nor denial from the AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Chadha or actor Chopra on whether they are going to marry but congratulatory messages began pouring on the microblogging site following Arora's tweet.

''I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!,'' Arora tweeted tagging Chadha and Chopra.

Along with his tweet, the AAP MP also posted separate pictures of Chadha and Chopra on the microblogging site.

Asked about the rumours outside Parliament recently, Chadha replied, ''Aap mujhse rajneeti ke sawal kariye, Parineeti ke sawal mat kariya (You ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti).'' ''Jawab denge (I will give a reply),'' Chadha said with a smile, when asked for his reaction to rumours about him and Chopra.

