Left Menu

May your 'union' be blessed with abundance of love: AAP leader's congratulatory message to Chadha, Parineeti

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora on Tuesday congratulated his colleague Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, saying may their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship.His remarks follow rumours about Chadha and Chopra being in a relationship after they were spotted together in Mumbai recently.There was neither any confirmation nor denial from the AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Chadha or actor Chopra on whether they are going to marry but congratulatory messages began pouring on the microblogging site following Aroras tweet.I extend my heartfelt congratulations to raghavchadha and ParineetiChopra.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 20:45 IST
May your 'union' be blessed with abundance of love: AAP leader's congratulatory message to Chadha, Parineeti
  • Country:
  • India

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora on Tuesday congratulated his colleague Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, saying may their ''union'' be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship.

His remarks follow rumours about Chadha and Chopra being in a relationship after they were spotted together in Mumbai recently.

There was neither any confirmation nor denial from the AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Chadha or actor Chopra on whether they are going to marry but congratulatory messages began pouring on the microblogging site following Arora's tweet.

''I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!,'' Arora tweeted tagging Chadha and Chopra.

Along with his tweet, the AAP MP also posted separate pictures of Chadha and Chopra on the microblogging site.

Asked about the rumours outside Parliament recently, Chadha replied, ''Aap mujhse rajneeti ke sawal kariye, Parineeti ke sawal mat kariya (You ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti).'' ''Jawab denge (I will give a reply),'' Chadha said with a smile, when asked for his reaction to rumours about him and Chopra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States
4
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023