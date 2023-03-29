Cooking is pursuance of truth for me, says Korean monk-chef Jeong Kwan

She braises mushrooms, tears up greens, tosses them in an assortment of sauces before serving them carefully and artistically, her food simple and organic without any artifice. For celebrated monk-chef Jeong Kwan, cooking is as meditative perhaps as her quest for spirituality.

"... even this old activity of cooking is the pursuance of truth for me," said Jeong, who first visited India 20 years ago as a Buddhist disciple and is a familiar face for those who have watched the Netflix show "Chef's Table".

The 'monk-chef', as she is referred to in the international food community, is known for putting Korean temple food on the world map and hopes that food becomes a bridge between India and South Korea.

''When I first visited India, I was one of the disciples... At that time, I tried to learn and catch the Buddha's mind and spirit. But this time, through temple food, I came here to teach and communicate with the people in India," Jeong told PTI through an interpreter.

"I got to know more about the interest and passion for Korean food and Korean temple food here. So I hope and expect that in future, we can communicate and exchange more through food,'' the 66-year-old added during her recent visit to India.

At a Korean temple food presentation and lecture with a select audience at the Korean Culture Centre India (KCCI) here, she presented with minimum fuss two dishes, one braised shiitake mushrooms with grain syrup and the other a fresh salad with fermented tofu paste and other sauces. Her culinary offerings a mix of fresh vegetables and preserved pastes and sauces, demonstrating the wisdom of food preservation.

She believes in propagating ''peace and harmony'' through her cooking, which is vegan in nature without onions, garlic, leeks, scallions and chives.

Dwelling at length on her food philosophy, she said, ''Even a single ingredient can contain the universe and principles of nature. It's a very creative process, making something from the emptiness and making something new.'' Respect for all living organisms is at the heart of Jeong's cooking. Based in a Baekyangsa temple near Seoul, Jeong, who has no restaurant and no fixed recipes, was given Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Icon Award last year.

Her cooking mostly consists of the day's produce and a lot of Korean fermented sauces and pastes, some decades old. She believes Korean temple food is at the root of all Korean food, which is gaining popularity the world over.

''Before becoming famous through 'Chef's Table', my desire, my wish was the same: I wanted to meet people and share thoughts and emotions. When I think about food and cooking, I should become the food itself, the being.

"And the food becomes me. Through cooking and sharing, what we share is not just the physical aspect but also the heart. I would like to communicate and connect with more people through my food... Share my heart, the principle of peace and harmony,'' she said.

In Jeong's view, the philosophy of respecting nature and elements is the way to preserve the planet because there is no life without nature.

''What I expect... and the thought behind becoming famous through food is 'loving each other, respecting all life and organisms'. Eventually we can resolve the climate crisis and environmental problems (through this). That's what I hope through sharing my food ...'' During her lecture, the chef shared the story of how food played a key role in Buddha finally attaining enlightenment.

Buddha, she narrated, had been meditating for six years when he thought of giving up. One day, when he could not meditate and was sitting by the riverside, a village woman offered him a bowl of porridge. He had the porridge and resumed his meditation, spending 49 days under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya. He finally attained enlightenment.

According to Jeong, one of the Buddha's first teachings is that suffering is not the way to reach enlightenment. 'Let's eat first', he is believed to have said.

Asked about a day in her life, Jeong said, ''Like water flows naturally, I wake up and keep moving. If I start with certain expectations of good performance, then it becomes stressful. I just go with the natural flow. I don't have any concern or any other worry.'' India and South Korea are celebrating five decades of diplomatic ties in 2023.

