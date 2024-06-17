Tragic Accidents in Madhya Pradesh: Six Lives Lost in Separate Incidents

In a tragic turn of events, six individuals lost their lives in two separate accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Guna and Tikamgarh districts on Monday, police confirmed.

In Guna district, a car carrying four people overturned after hitting a divider and plunging into a ditch near Binaganj. Three occupants died while the driver, Abhishek, sustained injuries and is hospitalized, stated Neeraj Lodhi, the in-charge of Binaganj police post.

Simultaneously in Tikamgarh district, a speeding truck hit a motorcycle near Bamhori Madhia village, killing farmer Mansingh Kushwaha, his wife Kalpana, and their minor daughter Brajesh on the spot, detailed Anand Raj, the Kotwali police station in-charge.

