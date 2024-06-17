Left Menu

Tragic Shooting Strikes New Jersey: Indian-Origin Woman Killed, Another Critically Injured

In New Jersey, a 29-year-old Indian-origin woman named Jasvir Kaur was killed, and her cousin critically injured in a shooting incident. A 19-year-old Indian-origin man, Gaurav Gill, has been arrested in connection. Authorities are continuing the investigation and urging people with information to come forward.

A tragic shooting incident has rocked the New Jersey community, where a 29-year-old Indian-origin woman, Jasvir Kaur, was fatally shot, while her 20-year-old cousin was critically injured. The incident took place on June 12 in Middlesex County, leaving residents in shock.

Authorities have arrested 19-year-old Gaurav Gill, also of Indian origin, in connection with the case. He was apprehended hours later, after being found in a backyard half a mile from the scene. Gill faces multiple charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear as the investigation continues. The local police have urged anyone with information to reach out and assist in the ongoing inquiry.

