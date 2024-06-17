Tragic Shooting Strikes New Jersey: Indian-Origin Woman Killed, Another Critically Injured

A tragic shooting incident has rocked the New Jersey community, where a 29-year-old Indian-origin woman, Jasvir Kaur, was fatally shot, while her 20-year-old cousin was critically injured. The incident took place on June 12 in Middlesex County, leaving residents in shock.

Authorities have arrested 19-year-old Gaurav Gill, also of Indian origin, in connection with the case. He was apprehended hours later, after being found in a backyard half a mile from the scene. Gill faces multiple charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear as the investigation continues. The local police have urged anyone with information to reach out and assist in the ongoing inquiry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)