Historic Lok Sabha Speaker Election Looms Amid Opposition's Push

India might witness its first-ever contested election for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post as the opposition forces a vote. Historically, the Speaker has been chosen through consensus. The opposition bloc is also pushing for the Deputy Speaker position. The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha begins June 24.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:18 IST
Historic Lok Sabha Speaker Election Looms Amid Opposition's Push
As India approaches the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha on June 24, history may be on the verge of being rewritten. For the first time since Independence, a contested election for the Speaker's post might unfold if the opposition has its way.

Traditionally, the Lok Sabha Speaker has been chosen through consensus. Notable exceptions have occurred with the likes of M A Ayyangar, G S Dhillon, Balram Jakhar, and G M C Balayogi, who retained this coveted position in subsequent terms.

Fuelled by their strong presence in the Lok Sabha, the opposition INDIA bloc is now vocal in demanding the Deputy Speaker role, which conventionally belongs to an opposition party. A senior Congress leader reiterated the opposition's firm stance, indicating readiness for a contest.

