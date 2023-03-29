Advertising legend Raj Kamble is the only Indian Nominee at Campaign's Global Agency of the Year Awards 2023 list

Taking Indian advertising to the global map, Raj Kamble, the Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Famous Innovations becomes the only Indian to be nominated for the Global Agency Leader's Award. The awards recognize the best agencies and leaders from across the globe in the advertising industry who have demonstrated exceptional creativity, strategic thinking, and result-driven work.

Kamble, who founded Famous Innovations in 2012, has been a driving force in the Indian advertising industry for over two decades. His leadership and vision have led the agency to win several awards for their innovative campaigns, while being recognized as one of the most creative minds in the advertising business.

In addition to Kamble's nomination, Famous Innovations has been shortlisted for two other categories - Digital Innovation Agency and Agency Growth Leader.

About Famous Innovations: Famous Innovations is one of India's foremost creative agencies, is an eight-time winner of South Asia Independent Agency of the Year, two-time Digital Agency of the Year, and Design Agency of the Year at Goafest Abby's x The One Show 2022. Its list of clients includes Haier, Titan, Times Group, Unilever, Van Heusen, Platinum Jewelry, Pernod Ricard, AB InBev, etc.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2042949/Campaign_Global.jpg

