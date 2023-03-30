Pope Francis getting better, hospital treatment continues - statement

Pope Francis's health is improving after he was hospitalised with a respiratory infection, and treatment is continuing, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement on Thursday.

"His Holiness Pope Francis rested well during the night. His clinical picture is gradually improving and he is continuing his planned treatment," the statement said.

"This morning after breakfast, he read some newspapers and resumed work."

