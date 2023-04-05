In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2 Episode 2: A sneak peek at upcoming adventure

In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2 Episode 2 is set to air on April 10, at 11.30 pm JST, and fans are eagerly anticipating what the upcoming episode has in store for Touya and his adventure group. The second season of this Japanese light novel series, also known as IseSuma, is written by Patora Fuyuhara and illustrated by Eiji Usatsuka.

Isekai wa Smartphone to Tomo ni, also known as In Another World with My Smartphone or IseSuma for short, is a popular Japanese light novel series written by Patora Fuyuhara and illustrated by Eiji Usatsuka. The series began its serialization online in 2013 on the user-generated novel publishing platform, Shosetsuka ni Naro. The story continued to gain popularity and was eventually picked up by Hobby Japan to release as a light novel in print format. The first season of the anime adaptation premiered in July 2017 and ran until September of the same year.

In the previous episode, Touya and Yumina's engagement led to him discovering that marrying her may one day make him king. Meanwhile, Leen discovered the remains of Babylon, and Touya and his group are expected to explore the site further in the upcoming episode.

With the possibility of new characters being introduced as a result of the ruins of Babylon, fans are excited to see what the writers have in store for Touya and his companions. In this article, we'll recap the events of the previous episode and explore what we can expect from In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2 Episode 2.

In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2 Episode 1: Recap

In the first episode of the second season, Touya and Yumina were promoted after conquering the Mithril Giants. Leen discovered the Babylon teleportation array, which could help them locate other floating islands, but Touya agreed to assist Leen only if she located the array on her own.

Touya was summoned by the God, and his fiancées were concerned that his kindness might make him vulnerable to others. Later, Touya helped Yae replace her damaged blade with a mithril one, and the focus shifted to the King's palace, where the Queen expressed concern that Touya's engagement to Yumina might expose him to jealous competitors.

Towards the end of the episode, Leen informed Touya of the remains of Babylon, and fans are anticipating that Touya and his group will explore the site further in the upcoming episode.

In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2 Episode 2: What to expect

In the upcoming episode, we can expect to see Touya and his companions explore the ruins of Babylon. With the possibility of new characters being introduced, fans are excited to see who will join the group on their adventure.

We may also see further character development for Touya as he navigates the complexities of being engaged to Yumina and the possibility of one day becoming king. Additionally, we may see more of Touya's kindness being put to the test as he faces potential threats from jealous competitors.

Overall, fans are eagerly anticipating In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2 Episode 2 and can't wait to see what adventures await Touya and his companions.

In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2 Episode 2: Release schedule

In Another World With My Smartphone S2 EP 2 will be broadcasted on various Japanese networks, including Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS11. Additionally, Crunchyroll subscribers worldwide will have access to the episode. The premiere dates and times for different time zones are listed below. The second season consists of 12 episodes, each with a duration of 20 to 24 minutes, similar to the first season.

Pacific Daylight Time: 7.30 am, Monday, April 10, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time: 10.30 am, Monday, April 10, 2023

British Summer Time: 3.30 pm, Monday, April 10, 2023

Central European Time: 3.30 pm, Monday, April 10, 2023

India Standard Time: 8 pm, Monday, April 10, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 10.30 pm, Monday, April 10, 2023

Japan Standard Time: 11.30 pm, Monday, April 10, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time12 am, Tuesday, April 11, 2023

