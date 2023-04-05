Black Clover Chapter 357: Yuno vs. Lucius fight continues, the arrival of Black Bulls and Asta

In the latest Black Clover manga chapter, Yuno amazed everyone with his new spell called Neverland. This powerful spell allowed him to manipulate both time and magic, making his allies stronger and his enemies weaker. Lucius attempted to trap Yuno but failed, leading to Yuno launching a counter-attack. Fans are eagerly waiting for what will happen next in Black Clover Chapter 357.

Black Clover chapter 357 release schedule

Black Clover chapter 357 is set to be released on Monday, April 17, at 12:00 am JST. The translated chapters are generally released in the daytime in other international countries. Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of Black Clover chapter 347 timings and release dates in different places around the globe.

Pacific Summer Time: 07:00 AM (Sunday, April 16)

Eastern Summer Time: 10:00 AM, (Sunday, April 16)

UK Summer Time: 3:00 PM, (Sunday, April 16)

Central European Summer Time: 4:00 PM, (Sunday, April 16)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, (Sunday, April 16)

Philippines Time: 11:00 PM, (Sunday, April 16)

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 AM (Monday, April 17)

Australian Central Summer Time: 12:30 AM (Monday, April 17)

Black Clover Chapter 357 plot predictions

Black Clover Chapter 357 is expected to continue the fight between Yuno and Lucius. As the previous chapter showed, Lucius sees Yuno as his natural rival, and Yuno used his Spirit of Zephyr to cut off one of Lucius' antlers. This event could potentially have significant consequences for Lucius, and the next chapter may reveal what these consequences are and how they will impact the story going forward.

The fact that this happened so early on in the fight suggests that it will have a lasting effect on the plot, even if it is not the primary focus of the next chapter. There are likely to be other exciting events in the upcoming chapter as well, as the Black Bulls and Asta is yet to arrive on the battlefield. Their arrival will undoubtedly shake things up and potentially change the course of the battle.

Overall, fans of Black Clover have a lot to look forward to in chapter 357. With the ongoing battle between Yuno and Lucius, the consequences of Yuno's actions, and the potential arrival of the Black Bulls and Asta, there are sure to be plenty of surprises and exciting developments in the upcoming chapter.

Black Clover Chapter 356 recap

In chapter 356 of Black Clover titled "Neverland", the Magic Knights faced a difficult battle against Lucius's guardian angels as none of their spells were effective. However, Sol's spell suddenly became stronger, and it was revealed that it was due to a combination of Sylph's Wind Magic and Yuno's Star Magic, resulting in a new spell called Star x Wind Spirit Magic: Neverland. This spell created a subspace where Yuno could control magic and time, strengthening his allies and weakening his enemies.

When Lucius attempted to trap Yuno in a Time Magic Spell, it failed as time stood still in Neverland, defying Lucius's spell. Although Lucius believed Yuno to be his rival, Yuno only saw Asta as his rival and cut off one of Lucius's antlers using the Spirit of Zephyr. This chapter showcased Yuno's incredible power and teased what is to come in the next installment of the manga.

