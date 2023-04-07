Left Menu

'The Last of Us' actor Bella Ramsey to star in period drama 'Monstrous Beauty'

The actor most recently essayed the role of Ellie in HBOs series adaptation of popular video game The Last of Us alongside Pedro Pascal.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-04-2023 10:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 10:20 IST
'The Last of Us' actor Bella Ramsey to star in period drama 'Monstrous Beauty'
Bella Ramsey Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Fresh off their starring role in HBO's ''The Last of Us'', actor Bella Ramsay has found their next big project in period drama movie ''Monstrous Beauty''.

Actor Romola Garai, best known for starring in ''Atonement'' and ''The Hour'', has written the script and will also direct the movie, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Ramsey, who is non-binary and prefers they/them pronouns, will play the role of an aspiring playwright in the court of King Charles II who suffers from a rare condition that means she is entirely covered in hair. The story combines fiction with real historical characters.

The movie will also feature Dominic West as King Charles II, Ruth Negga as his mistress Nell Gwyn, and Fiona Shaw as Aphra Ben, the first ever published female playwright in history. The movie, which will begin filming in September, will be produced by Matthew James Wilkinson for Stigma Films.

Ramsey shot to fame after playing the role of Lyanna Mormont in the HBO fantasy series ''Game of Thrones''. The actor most recently essayed the role of Ellie in HBO's series adaptation of popular video game ''The Last of Us'' alongside Pedro Pascal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023