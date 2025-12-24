Army Steps In: Calming the Storm in West Karbi Anglong

The Indian Army intervened to restore order in Assam's violence-stricken West Karbi Anglong district, conducting a flag march to help stabilize a tense situation. Director General of Police Harmeet Singh confirmed the Army's presence and assured the public of restored peace.

The district faced tumult as clashes erupted over land disputes, leading to significant unrest. More than 70 individuals, including over 60 police officers, sustained injuries amid the turmoil. The violence, which resulted in two fatalities, followed a protest led by the Karbi community demanding the eviction of suspected illegal settlers.

Authorities pledged legal action against the perpetrators, leveraging video evidence to identify culprits. As investigations continue, the Assam government plans a tripartite dialogue with local councils and protesters to address grievances and prevent further volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)