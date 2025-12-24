Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Boosts Sports Infrastructure to Foster Youth Talent

Himachal Pradesh's government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, prioritizes sports promotion by enhancing infrastructure and incentives. Since 2024, jobs have been awarded under a sports quota, while investments in facilities and career support encourage youth participation. An indoor sports complex is being constructed in Nadaun.

The Himachal Pradesh government, spearheaded by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is advancing its sports sector initiatives. The administration announced that it is focusing heavily on sports by developing infrastructure and increasing incentives for athletes.

Since 2024, 99 government jobs have been provided under a dedicated sports quota. The current administration emphasizes creating modern sports facilities, increasing prize money, and offering better employment opportunities to encourage professional youth involvement in sports. These measures aim to guide young energy positively, enhancing fitness and steering youth away from negative influences.

Chief Minister Sukhu criticized previous regimes for neglecting sports, highlighting over Rs 3.2 crore spent on youth and sports activities in 2024, with an increase to Rs 4 crore in the current financial year. A significant project underway is at Nadaun, where an indoor multipurpose sports complex is being built, featuring facilities for various sports and supporting amenities at a cost of Rs 112.49 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

