Jharkhand Health Minister's Hospital Visit Sparks Controversy
Jharkhand's Health Minister Irfan Ansari visited Dhanbad Sadar Hospital, promising to address doctor shortages. His brief attendance at the OPD left many patients waiting, prompting criticism and controversy. Ansari aims to improve health services statewide, amidst allegations of being a 'fake doctor' by political opponents.
Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari made headlines with his visit to the Dhanbad Sadar Hospital, sparking both hope and disappointment among patients and medical staff.
The minister promised to address the pressing shortage of doctors, but his late arrival and brief presence, attending only three patients, left many disgruntled.
Political opponents, including BJP leader Champai Soren, have criticized Ansari, questioning his medical credentials and the implications for patient safety.
