Jharkhand Health Minister's Hospital Visit Sparks Controversy

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari made headlines with his visit to the Dhanbad Sadar Hospital, sparking both hope and disappointment among patients and medical staff.

The minister promised to address the pressing shortage of doctors, but his late arrival and brief presence, attending only three patients, left many disgruntled.

Political opponents, including BJP leader Champai Soren, have criticized Ansari, questioning his medical credentials and the implications for patient safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)