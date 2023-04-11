One Piece Chapter 1081: Release date and a sneak peek of what to expect

The recent chapter of the famous Japanese manga One Piece is out after a 2-week break. It's a thrilling chapter that follows the intense action from the previous one, where Shanks attacked Eustass Kid. This time, the story focuses on Garp, a legendary hero of the Navy, who launches an attack on the Pirate Island to rescue Koby and defeat the pirates. The next chapter, One Piece 1081, may continue to explore Garp's mission.

Although the spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1081 have not yet been released, based on the previous chapters' cliffhangers, it is possible to identify a few important plot points that may be developed in the upcoming installment.

One Piece Chapter 1081: What to expect

· Blackbeard Pirates on Egghead Island: The chapter may reveal which members of the Blackbeard Pirates have arrived at Egghead Island and why they’re there, possibly due to a call from Caribou or Vegapunk York.

· Focus on Straw Hats: The chapter may check in on each group of Straw Hat Pirates to see if they’re aware of the Blackbeard Pirates’ presence, with Nico Robin’s group likely to be the last one.

· Possible battle: Nico Robin, Tony Tony Chopper, and Vegapunk Atlas may fight against Vegapunk York to free Dr. Vegapunk, while ghost-form Brook may also help out.

· Admiral Kizaru’s reinforcements: The chapter may give fans an update on where Admiral Kizaru and his reinforcements are headed.

· Hachinosu Island: If the chapter doesn’t return to Egghead Island, it may focus on the SWORD Group finding and rescuing Koby on Hachinosu Island and being assaulted by the Blackbeard Pirates.

These are all the various predictions that have been made about potential story angles that may be explored in the upcoming chapter and future ones. More One Piece Chapter 1081 spoilers will be shared as soon as they become available. Fans can also stay up to date by following raw scans, which typically surface one to two days before the official release of any manga chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1081 release schedule

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait for two weeks to read One Piece Chapter 1081 as the manga is on a break next week. Additionally, the manga will take another break week after chapter 1081, but One Piece Chapters 1082 and 1083 will follow the regular weekly schedule. according to Manga Plus, One Piece Chapter 1081 is set to be released on April 23, 2023. As always, fans can access the chapter for free on the Shonen Jump and Manga Plus apps.

