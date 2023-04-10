The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3: Everything we know so far

The Devil is a Part-Timer is a popular Japanese anime series that has been confirmed for a third season, which will premiere in July 2023. Fans are excited about the return of the series, especially after a decade since the last season was released.

Satoshi Wagahara wrote the Japanese light novel series, "The Devil Is a Part-Timer!", also known as "Working Demon King!" or "Demon Lord at Work!" It features illustrations by Oniku, who goes by the pen name 029. The series has been published by ASCII Media Works in Japan and by Yen Press in North America. Additionally, ASCII Media Works has published two manga adaptations of the series in Dengeki Daioh and Dengeki Maoh. In 2013, White Fox produced a 13-episode anime adaptation of the series directed by Naoto Hosoda, which aired from April to June of that year. A second season of the anime was produced by 3Hz and directed by Daisuke Tsukushi, which aired from July to September 2022.

Storyline of The Devil is a Part-Timer

The anime follows the story of the Demon Lord Satan, who was defeated in battle and escapes into the human world through a dimensional portal. In this world, he disguises himself as a fast-food employee and tries to hide his identity. But he is powerless and unable to use his magic in this world. Satan has to work hard as a part-time worker to survive in this world and climb the social ladder. In this journey, he meets Emi Yusa, who had dethroned him in the past. The story is about how the main characters from another dimension get used to daily life as humans.

What to expect in The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3

The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3 is set to release in Japan in July 2023, and the original staff and cast from Season 2 will be returning for the new episodes. The first trailer of Season 3 introduces a new character, Acieth Alla, who looks like Alas Ramus from The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2. Fans can catch up on the previous seasons by streaming them on Crunchyroll.

The Devil is a Part-Timer has won over the hearts of anime fans with its unique storyline and lovable characters. The upcoming season promises to bring more excitement and adventure, with new characters and unexpected twists in the storyline. The Devil is a Part-Timer S3 will premiere in July 2023.

