Blue Lock Chapter 214: Isagi's struggle against Ubers' tactics revealed

Blue Lock Chapter 214 has been released, and fans are eagerly anticipating the latest installment in the series. The previous chapter saw Isagi seeking advice from Kunigami on how to become ambidextrous, but Kunigami warned him that it could harm his playing style. Later, Chigiri and Bachira arrive at the German stratum, where they engage in a thrilling 2-on-2 match with the four egoists. This match helps Isagi realize that he doesn't need to become ambidextrous to improve his gameplay, and sets the stage for the events to come in Chapter 214.

In the last chapter, Isagi scored the first goal for Germany against Italy. Aiku saw Isagi's left foot shot and thought it was really good. Lorenzo then approached Isagi and asked him to be the double ace with Micha on the team. Isagi agreed but also insulted Lorenzo. The match restarted with Ubers having the ball. Isagi wanted to score again but noticed that Lorenzo wasn't being aggressive and Ubers' attack was slow. Isagi thought that Barou might be the starting point of their attack and decided to keep an eye on him. In the Italy Stratum Starting Room, the Blue Lock and U-20 Japan players who chose Italy met their Master, Snuffy. Snuffy asked them what soccer meant to them, and Sendo, Aryuu, and Aiku each gave different answers. Snuffy then explained that soccer is work, like a company, and that professionals must not run away from reality.

Blue Lock Chapter 214: What to expect

The chapter is titled "Work" and resumes with Isagi scoring the first goal of the match with his left foot.

Aiku believes Isagi is overpowered due to his ambidexterity, but Lorenzo realizes Isagi's deceptive shot was the key to his success.

Lorenzo rallies his teammates and they get down to business.

Ubers has possession of the ball, but they are not being aggressive. Isagi tries to intercept their attacks using his eyes, but it is difficult to steal the ball due to Ubers' steady build-up.

Isagi focuses on Barou's movements, which could kick-start Ubers' attack.

There is a flashback to Italy's Stratum Room at the start of the Neo Egoist League, where Ubers' Master Snuffy introduces himself to the Blue Lock and U-20 players and asks them to think of football as work.

Snuffy asks his players to think of Ubers as a company, themselves as employees, and their matches as work. He already has various tactics and game plans prepared for them to study and emulate on the field.

Isagi intercepts a pass from Sendo to Barou but loses the ball to Niko due to Ubers' tactics - slow tempo while attacking, high-press on losing the ball, and counter-attacks upon retrieving the ball.

Ubers is different from Bastard Munchen as they are organized in a way that no single player can do it all alone.

Blue Lock Chapter 214 release date

Blue Lock Chapter 214 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.at 12:00 AM JST. As with all new chapters of the series, it will be printed in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine and released on a Tuesday/Wednesday depending on the time zone.

