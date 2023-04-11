Left Menu

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 80: What to expect

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 11-04-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 17:54 IST
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 80: What to expect
Image Credit: BORUO / Twitter Abdul_Zol2
  • Country:
  • Japan

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been a fan-favorite manga series for years. Its popularity can be attributed to the intriguing plot and dynamic characters that keep readers hooked. The recent turn of events in the story has been particularly captivating, with Chapters 78 and 79 delivering surprises that have left fans eager for more. And it looks like Chapter 80 is shaping up to be just as thrilling with leaked panels suggesting that Boruto will be on the run.

The leaks were initially shared on Twitter by @KevSenpai97, a fan account that is not known for sharing spoilers. This adds to the level of excitement and anticipation surrounding the upcoming release. Fans are eagerly waiting for Chapter 80 to see how everything unfolds for Boruto and the rest of the characters in the series.

Fans of Boruto are eagerly awaiting the release of Chapter 80. and fans are buzzing with various theories on how the story will progress.

One popular theory is that Boruto will form a strong bond with Kashin Koji, mirroring the relationship between Naruto and Jiraiya in the original series.

Others believe that Sarada and Sumiré may have to resort to drastic measures to defeat Eida and that this could have significant consequences for the story. With so many different ideas floating around, it's clear that Boruto fans are passionate and invested in the world of the manga.

Some predict that Boruto might have to lead an invasion of Konoha to defeat Eida. However, the catch here is that he will be under the control of Momoshiki, who seems to have struck a deal with Code to destroy the village. Others believe that Sasuke might come to Boruto's rescue and help him escape. But there is a twist – some fans think that Sasuke might switch allegiances and side with the village. With so many possibilities, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the next chapter to find out what really happens.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 80 will be released on Wednesday, April 20, 2023. Follow Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites to read the manga chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

For even more news and updates on the latest Japanese manga releases, be sure to check out Devdiscourse.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Chapter 385 returning with an intense focus on All For One's last stand against heroes

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023