Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 80: What to expect

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been a fan-favorite manga series for years. Its popularity can be attributed to the intriguing plot and dynamic characters that keep readers hooked. The recent turn of events in the story has been particularly captivating, with Chapters 78 and 79 delivering surprises that have left fans eager for more. And it looks like Chapter 80 is shaping up to be just as thrilling with leaked panels suggesting that Boruto will be on the run.

The leaks were initially shared on Twitter by @KevSenpai97, a fan account that is not known for sharing spoilers. This adds to the level of excitement and anticipation surrounding the upcoming release. Fans are eagerly waiting for Chapter 80 to see how everything unfolds for Boruto and the rest of the characters in the series.

Oh, so its real ! Boruto manga 2023 will be a 4/4 from the info that i have, Boruto will have to escape and for that, he will have to team up with momoshiki for a bit. But at what cost 🫠.to take with a pinch of salt. This info can be wrong. but still , this is reliable. pic.twitter.com/Ulm3EnNTi9 — KevSenpai!! (@KevSenpai97) April 8, 2023

Fans of Boruto are eagerly awaiting the release of Chapter 80. and fans are buzzing with various theories on how the story will progress.

One popular theory is that Boruto will form a strong bond with Kashin Koji, mirroring the relationship between Naruto and Jiraiya in the original series.

Others believe that Sarada and Sumiré may have to resort to drastic measures to defeat Eida and that this could have significant consequences for the story. With so many different ideas floating around, it's clear that Boruto fans are passionate and invested in the world of the manga.

Some predict that Boruto might have to lead an invasion of Konoha to defeat Eida. However, the catch here is that he will be under the control of Momoshiki, who seems to have struck a deal with Code to destroy the village. Others believe that Sasuke might come to Boruto's rescue and help him escape. But there is a twist – some fans think that Sasuke might switch allegiances and side with the village. With so many possibilities, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the next chapter to find out what really happens.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 80 will be released on Wednesday, April 20, 2023. Follow Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites to read the manga chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

