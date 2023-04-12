Left Menu

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 92: First look reveals Beast Gohan's triumphant return

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 12-04-2023 10:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 10:49 IST
Dragon Ball Super Chapter 92: First look reveals Beast Gohan's triumphant return
Image Credit: Reddit / r/DragonballLegends
  • Country:
  • Japan

Dragon Ball Super fans around the world are filled with excitement as Chapter 92 of this epic manga series is set to drop on April 20, 2023. Recently released artwork has revealed a sneak peek into what's in store for readers- and it sure does look like something special! The new chapter will pick up from where the original prequel arc left off, leading into an adaptation of events seen in its feature film counterpart 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero'. Check out @DBSChronicles' Twitter page featuring early glimpses of Chapter 92.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 92: What to expect

In Dragon Ball Super Chapter 91, Piccolo trains Pan after she expresses her desire to become a superhero like Goten and Trunks. However, Pan's grandmother forbids her from pursuing her dream. At the end of the chapter, Piccolo gets worried as Pan chases a frog close to a dangerous cliff.

Recent draft leaks suggest that the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie are being mimicked in the manga series. Fans believe that the current manga arc will fully adapt the film, including Gohan's new form, Beast Gohan.

Beast Gohan is Gohan's strongest transformation as of the placement of Super Hero in the franchise's timeline. It's an evolved variant of Gohan's Potential Unleashed state, representing the awakening of the wild beast within. Coincidentally, Beast Gohan also made its debut against Cell, albeit in a different form called Cell Max.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 92 is expected to release on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in the monthly V-Jump issue. Fans can read the chapter on the official sites of primary distributors, Viz Media and Manga Plus. As the manga continues to adapt to the events of the Dragon Ball Super film, fans can expect to see Beast Gohan make an appearance in the same way as in the movie.

We will keep you updated on any further news regarding the upcoming chapter of the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: Blue Lock Chapter 214: Isagi's struggle against Ubers' tactics revealed

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

 Global
4
FOCUS-Amid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets warm reception

FOCUS-Amid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets war...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023