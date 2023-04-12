Kremlin: Beheading video is 'awful', authenticity needs to be checked

The Kremlin said a video circulating on social media purporting to show the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier was "awful" and that its authenticity needs to be checked.

The video, which has been heavily criticised by Ukraine, shows apparent Russian soldiers filming themselves beheading a Ukrainian captive with a knife.

Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity or provenance of the video shared on social media, which showed a man in uniform beheading a man who wears the yellow arm band used by Ukrainian soldiers.

