Kremlin: Beheading video is 'awful', authenticity needs to be checked
The Kremlin said a video circulating on social media purporting to show the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier was "awful" and that its authenticity needs to be checked.
The video, which has been heavily criticised by Ukraine, shows apparent Russian soldiers filming themselves beheading a Ukrainian captive with a knife.
Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity or provenance of the video shared on social media, which showed a man in uniform beheading a man who wears the yellow arm band used by Ukrainian soldiers.
