Lupin Season 3: Release date, new characters, and plot details revealed

Since Netflix took the reigns on the hit French mystery thriller series Lupin in 2021, viewers have been eagerly awaiting its third season. With 70 million households tuning in during its first month to see Omar Sy reprise his role as Assane Diop, it is unsurprising that anticipation for Part 3 has been steadily growing. Finally, after months of avid fans waiting for more updates about their beloved show- news broke that a 2023 release date was set!

During Netflix's TUDUM event in September 2022, the first glimpse of Lupin Part 3 was unveiled by Netflix. The teaser trailer, which is provided below, showcases what is in store for Assane Diop (Omar Sy) as he moves forward from the events of the previous season. Sy, as Diop, reveals in the teaser where season 3 commences and his objective for the upcoming season.

“I avenged my father. I had to protect my family. I wanted to stay in the dark but had to come back into the light. Now, watch me disappear.”

Despite his actions in taking down a corrupt police chief and a billionaire, Diop remains one of the most wanted men in France, and the nation appears to be divided on whether he is a hero or a villain. While some view him as a hero for his efforts to expose corruption, others consider him a criminal for the crimes he has committed.

Lupin is based on Maurice Leblanc's Arséne Lupin Gentleman-Thief novels, but with its twists and turns. The show revolves around the life of AssaneDiop, a skilled thief and the son of an immigrant who was falsely accused of theft by his wealthy employer, Hubert Pellegrini, resulting in his tragic death. 25 years later, Assane seeks to avenge his father's death and bring the Pellegrini family to justice, using his cunning tactics of deception and disguise.

While Lupin Part 2 covered the main story, there is still much more to be explored. In a previous interview with Variety, the show's creator, George Kay, stated his desire to continue the story in a new direction that will challenge Assane further. He also expressed his intent to keep the show set in Paris and delve deeper into Assane's past.

According to an recent interview with the show creator George Kay by Metro, new characters will be introduced in the upcoming season, but the main cast will remain the same. Kay also shared that the focus of the story will shift away from Babaker, Assane's late father, although he will still hold a significant place in Assane's emotional journey. Additionally, the plot will move away from the Pellegrini family and explore different aspects of Assane's life.

“It won’t be so focused on Babaker [Assane’s late father], even though he will remain an important, emotional crutch in his memory for Assane. It’ll be different stuff, and it won’t be so focused on Pellegrini.”

The cast of Lupin features Omar Sy as Assane Diop, Soufiane Guerrab as Youssef Guedira (also known as Ganimard), Ludivine Sagnier as Claire, Etan Simon as Raoul, Antoine Gouy as Benjamin Ferel, Vincent Londez as Captain Romain Laugier, and Shirine Boutella as Lt. Sofia Belkacem.

Additionally, Hervé Pierre (Hubert Pellegrini), Vincent Londez (Captain Romain Laugier), Shirine Boutella (Lieutenant Sofia Belkacem), Vincent Garanger (Gabriel Dumont), Stefan Crepon (Philippe Courbet), and Clotilde Hesme (Juliette Pellegrini) are also expected to return in the third installment.

Though fans were looking forward to Lupin Season 3 arriving in 2023 as the show premiered on Netflix back in 2021, unfortunately, it was not featured on the streaming service's March list. However, there is still hope for a premiere this year! A teaser video released by Netflix ends with “Coming Soon” and Netflix Life suggests that viewers may be able to watch season three sometime during the Spring or Summer of 2023.

Stay tuned to get more updates on Netflix foreign-language shows!

Also Read: Can Seven Kings Must Die provide the perfect finale to The Last Kingdom's epic tale? Know in detail