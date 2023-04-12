Élite Season 7: Everything we know about Netflix's Spanish thriller

Netflix's hit Spanish thriller series, Elite Season 6 (Spanish: Élite; stylized as E L I T Ǝ), left fans on the edge of their seats, craving for more. Fortunately, the streaming giant wasted no time in renewing the show for a seventh season, just a month after the season 6 premiere on November 18, 2022. Adding to the excitement, the new season's cast was also revealed through a delightful video, which got fans even more pumped up for what's to come. As of November 2022, filming for Elite Season 7 is already underway, keeping fans eagerly waiting for the latest installment.

The series follows a group of students attending the prestigious high school, Las Encinas, and has gained a massive following since its debut in 2018. With a new cast of characters and plenty of drama on the horizon, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Elite Season 7. While details are still scarce, we've gathered everything we know so far about the upcoming season, from the cast to the release date and possible plotlines.

Elite Season 7 release date and production

While there is no official release date yet for season 7, it is expected to arrive at the end of 2023. If we follow the release pattern of earlier seasons, the new outing is expected to premiere in October 2023. However, due to the shorter gaps between seasons 5 and 6, we could expect an early release date for Elite Season 7.

Production for Elite Season 7 began in November 2022, and as of March 9, 2023, the cast and crew were still filming. According to Netflix Life, the show is expected to wrap up filming in March. If that happens, the new episodes will likely spend about five to six months in post-production before being released on Netflix.

Elite Season 7 cast

The new season of Elite will feature some new faces. Brazilian singer Anitta is joining the cast for the show's seventh season, and the production team has shared some new shots of the singer in character.

A "Girl from Rio" is about to arrive at Las Encinas. @Anitta is joining the cast of Élite Season 7 pic.twitter.com/HvyXbsTeD2 — Netflix (@netflix) March 9, 2023

Other new cast members include Mirela Balic, Gleb Abrosimov, Fernando Líndez, Iván Mendes, Alejandro Albarracín, and Maribel Verdú.

Returning cast members include Omar Ayuso, who will be back as Omar Shanaa after leaving at the end of season 5. Valentina Zenere (as IIsadora), Adam Nourou (Bilal), André Lamoglia (Iván), Ana Bokesa (Rocío), Ander Puig (Nico), Adam Nourou (Bilal), Carmen Arrufat (Sara), Álex Pastrana (Raúl), Nadia Al Saidi (Sonia), Álvaro de Juana (Dídac) are also returning to Élite Season 7.

Before the official renewal announcement of the series, the Instagram account of the series shared a brand-new teaser.

The post has also shared the cast list with the caption, "Meet the new faces joining #Elite7 watch out for a surprise," the series wrote on Instagram." The short clip shows the newly joined actors of Elite Season 7. The list includes MirelaBalic, GlebAbrosimov, Nadia Al Saidi and Fernando Líndez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Élite (@elitenetflix)

Elite Season 7 plotline

As of now, there is no official synopsis for Elite Season 7. However, the first episode is expected to deal with the aftermath of a shooting that occurred at the end of season 6. In the final episode of season 6, a mysterious person drives past Las Encinas in a black SUV and shoots at students. The characters present in the scene are Isadora, Dídac, and Dídac’s brother. Although it is not shown who gets shot, it is expected that one of these characters will be injured in some way.

There isn't an Elite season 7 trailer right now. We will keep an eye on Elite Season 7 and track its development and update you accordingly.

