Himanshu Jangra Shines as Punjab Dominates Santosh Trophy Opener

In a dominant display, Punjab launched their 71st Santosh Trophy campaign with a 6-0 rout over Himachal Pradesh. Star of the match, Himanshu Jangra, stole the limelight by scoring the fastest goal in the tournament's history, netting just 35 seconds after the game commenced.

Jangra, a promising Minerva Academy product, added a second goal, showcasing his status as an emerging talent. His agility and precision were a constant threat to the Himachal defence, helping Punjab maintain control and dictate the pace throughout the match.

The victory marked an emphatic beginning for Punjab, underlining Minerva Academy's impactful talent pipeline. As they look ahead in the Santosh Trophy, Punjab rides on high confidence and momentum, with Jangra's record-setting goal etched as a memorable moment in their campaign.

