Cummins and Lyon Seal England's Fate in Ashes Drama

In a dramatic turn of events at the Adelaide Oval, Australia is on the cusp of clinching another Ashes series victory, thanks to stellar performances from Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon. Cummins took pivotal top-order wickets, while Lyon capitalized on England's errors, spinning out their batting order to leave them at 207 for six chasing a daunting 435 runs.

Despite hopes for a comeback, England's batting line-up crumbled under pressure, as Australia, already leading the series 2-0, requires only a draw to retain the coveted urn. England opener Zak Crawley expressed deep disappointment with the team's performance, acknowledging that their expectations have not been met.

Questions surrounding England's strategic decisions have surfaced following a series of batting mishaps, including key dismissals by Cummins and Lyon. As the fifth day looms, Australia exercises cautious optimism, with wicketkeeper Alex Carey highlighting Lyon's tenacity on the field.

