Jaya Hind Industries Expands Chennai Facility with Rs 200 Crore Investment

Jaya Hind Industries, a global leader in precision aluminium die-cast components, has embarked on a major expansion of its manufacturing facility near Chennai. A ground-breaking ceremony marked the Rs 200 crore investment, aimed at elevating the facility's production capabilities.

Located in Kottaiyur Village, Thiruvallur district, the expansion will enable the production of high-pressure die casting machines, varying between 1,400 to 4,400 tonnes. These machines will cater to the needs of both internal combustion engine and electric vehicle components.

The expansion includes a 13,000 sq metre shed that will house advanced die-casting machinery and increased machining capacity. Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, emphasized the significance of this development in meeting strong order demands domestically and internationally. With a planned capacity of 20,000 tonnes per year, the Chennai facility is set to bolster Jaya Hind Industries' diverse client base.

