Left Menu

Jaya Hind Industries Expands Chennai Facility with Rs 200 Crore Investment

Jaya Hind Industries is expanding its manufacturing facility near Chennai with a Rs 200 crore investment. The expansion will enhance its capacity to produce high-pressure die casting machines for both internal combustion and electric vehicles. The facility aims to deepen vertical integration and serve a diverse customer base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-12-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 13:41 IST
Jaya Hind Industries Expands Chennai Facility with Rs 200 Crore Investment
  • Country:
  • India

Jaya Hind Industries, a global leader in precision aluminium die-cast components, has embarked on a major expansion of its manufacturing facility near Chennai. A ground-breaking ceremony marked the Rs 200 crore investment, aimed at elevating the facility's production capabilities.

Located in Kottaiyur Village, Thiruvallur district, the expansion will enable the production of high-pressure die casting machines, varying between 1,400 to 4,400 tonnes. These machines will cater to the needs of both internal combustion engine and electric vehicle components.

The expansion includes a 13,000 sq metre shed that will house advanced die-casting machinery and increased machining capacity. Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, emphasized the significance of this development in meeting strong order demands domestically and internationally. With a planned capacity of 20,000 tonnes per year, the Chennai facility is set to bolster Jaya Hind Industries' diverse client base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025