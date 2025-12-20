Jaya Hind Industries Expands Chennai Facility with Rs 200 Crore Investment
Jaya Hind Industries is expanding its manufacturing facility near Chennai with a Rs 200 crore investment. The expansion will enhance its capacity to produce high-pressure die casting machines for both internal combustion and electric vehicles. The facility aims to deepen vertical integration and serve a diverse customer base.
- Country:
- India
Jaya Hind Industries, a global leader in precision aluminium die-cast components, has embarked on a major expansion of its manufacturing facility near Chennai. A ground-breaking ceremony marked the Rs 200 crore investment, aimed at elevating the facility's production capabilities.
Located in Kottaiyur Village, Thiruvallur district, the expansion will enable the production of high-pressure die casting machines, varying between 1,400 to 4,400 tonnes. These machines will cater to the needs of both internal combustion engine and electric vehicle components.
The expansion includes a 13,000 sq metre shed that will house advanced die-casting machinery and increased machining capacity. Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, emphasized the significance of this development in meeting strong order demands domestically and internationally. With a planned capacity of 20,000 tonnes per year, the Chennai facility is set to bolster Jaya Hind Industries' diverse client base.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Massive Rail Network Overhaul in Maharashtra with Rs 89,780 Crore Investment
A large economy like ours should develop substantial and contemporary manufacturing if it is to keep abreast of technology: Jaishankar.
Belgium Gives €8m to WHO to Boost Global Access and Local Manufacturing Capacity
White House Livestream Hacked? Mysterious Investment Video Sparks Security Concerns
Meghalaya's Visionary Leap: Transforming Tourism with Strategic Investments