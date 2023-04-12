Left Menu

'Stree 2' to release in August 2024

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 23:05 IST
'Stree 2' to release in August 2024

The sequel to Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror comedy ''Stree'' is set to release on August 31, next year.

Also featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, the horror comedy was one of the most commercially-successful and critically-acclaimed films of 2018.

The announcement of the release date of ''Stree 2'' was made at an event of Jio Studios, called Infinite Together.

The key cast members of the film, including Rao, Kapoor, Tripathi, Khurrana, and Banerjee, performed a skit announcing ''Stree 2''.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film was set in small town of Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, where an evil spirit named 'Stree' abducts men in the night during festival season.

It was based on the urban legend of ''Nale Ba'' that went viral in Karnataka in the 1990s. ''Stree 2'' is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India
4
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023