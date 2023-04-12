'Stree 2' to release in August 2024

The sequel to Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror comedy ''Stree'' is set to release on August 31, next year.

Also featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, the horror comedy was one of the most commercially-successful and critically-acclaimed films of 2018.

The announcement of the release date of ''Stree 2'' was made at an event of Jio Studios, called Infinite Together.

The key cast members of the film, including Rao, Kapoor, Tripathi, Khurrana, and Banerjee, performed a skit announcing ''Stree 2''.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film was set in small town of Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, where an evil spirit named 'Stree' abducts men in the night during festival season.

It was based on the urban legend of ''Nale Ba'' that went viral in Karnataka in the 1990s. ''Stree 2'' is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios.

