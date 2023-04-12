Left Menu

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's film is titled 'Zara Hatke Zara Bach ke'

Finally, the title for Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's film has been revealed.

ANI | Updated: 12-04-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 23:26 IST
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's film is titled 'Zara Hatke Zara Bach ke'
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Finally, the title for Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's film has been revealed. On Wednesday, Jio Studios announced their upcoming lineup of films and web series. The studio also shared a few glimpses of their upcoming projects including Vicky and Sara's films.

Their film is titled 'Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke'. It is helmed by Laxman Utekar and has been touted to be a romantic comedy. Recently, a few pictures surfaced on social media from the sets of the film in which Sara could be seen donning a beautiful blue and red saree and sporting a mangalsutra and bangles. Vicky, on the other hand, could be seen riding a bike in his casual outfit.

After finishing the shoot, Sara penned a heartfelt note in which she expressed her gratitude to her team. "Can't believe it's already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better," she wrote.

Sara also shared her experience working with Vicky."@vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You're one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I've met, and I'm so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you," she added. "@pvijan #DineshVijan @maddockfilms thank you for being such considerate, caring and loving producers. Set and work truly felt like home, and you people truly felt like family. @raghav_dop working with you has been so much fun! And I can't wait to do it again soon @jatinbajaj20 @sujit_dube @punit_dave__ @_pawni_tripathi @bruh_mistha @rohit_utekar1 you'll have been a great team! Thank you all for taking such good care of us. @kavyesharmaofficial @hairbytabassum @devanshipatil thank you for making Sara look like Somya and making us both feel pretty and confident," she concluded.

More details regarding the film are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

