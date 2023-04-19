Varun Dhawan, Samantha Prabhu attend 'Citadel' premiere in London

Actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on Tuesday, attended the grand premiere of the upcoming action thriller series 'Citadel'. The duo was seen twinning in black outfits.

The 'Bhediya' actor donned a black t-shirt paired with matching jeans, boots and a jacket. Samantha, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a black co-ord set. Samantha donned a Bulgari neckpiece and bracelet with the outfit. Varun and Samanta were seen posing with the director duo Raj and DK.

Soon after the celebs arrived at the grand premiere, several pictures and videos started surfacing on social media. Created by the Russo Brothers, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

The show stars Richard Madden and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka earlier said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me." Varun and Samantha will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the series. (ANI)

