Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 3: Chiku's team can't find oil, and a new science device causes chaos

The Dr. Stone anime is a TV show based on a comic book by Riichiro Inagaki and Mu-jik Park, a famous artist from South Korea. It has a cool story and great graphics. On April 20, Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 3 will come out. In the first episode, Ryuusui finished what he started in the special episode, and in the second episode, we met a new character named Francois, who is an amazing chef from before the petrification happened. They say she is the perfect butler.

What happened in Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 2

In Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 2, the crew needed a professional chef to perfect their bread recipe, but they had run out of Revival Fluid. They convinced Minami to reveal her stash of the fluid by promising her an exclusive story. Minami asked if they were going to revive a chef next, and a group went back to the island to revive Ryusui's butler, Francois, who was a skilled chef. Francois suggested making Stollen for the menu and was impressed with Senku's advancements in science. The Ishigami villagers loved the Stollen's taste. Senku fulfilled his promise to Minami by creating a daguerreotype camera and taking a picture of himself for her. Ryusui suggested using aerial photography to draw a new map. Minami picked a pose for Senku, and they took pictures on a balloon, resulting in a good picture of him.

What to expect from Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 3

In Dr. Stone S3E3, Chiku and her companions will be using a camera to capture aerial photos of the area. Despite their efforts, they will fail to locate the oil field they are looking for. Francois will go on a search for ingredients to cook with, inspiring Senku to come up with a plan to use wild boars to locate the oil fields. However, someone will disrupt their communication by testing out a new scientific device. The episode promises to be filled with more exciting scientific innovations and adventures as the characters continue their journey to rebuild civilization.

Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 3 release schedule

Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 3 will be released this Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on TOKYO MX and KBS Kyoto. The other Japanese channels like Sun TV, BS11, and TV Aichi will also air the episode later. International fans can watch it for free on Crunchyroll, but the release time may vary depending on their location because it will be released simultaneously. It's important to check the schedule in your area to know when the episode will be available.

Pacific Time: 7:30 AM

Mountain Time: 8:30 AM

Central Time: 9:30 AM

Eastern Time: 10:30 AM

British Time: 3:30 PM

European Time: 4:30 PM

Indian Time: 8:00 PM

