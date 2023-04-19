Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry to share screen space together in 'Maude v Maude'

Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry will be working together for the first time in Warner Bros' production 'Maude v Maude'. According to Deadline, the two actors will co-produce the movie as well. Berry and Jolie will produce along with Berry's producing partner Holly Jeter via their banner HalleHolly, along with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth who will produce through RK Films. The movie will be directed by Roseanne Liang and Scott Mosier will pen the script.

Makers have kept the details of the movie under wraps. However, it's touted to be an action thriller. Spanning careers over three decades, both Jolie and Berry are not new to action. Jolie starred as the title character in the hit action thriller 'Salt', and Berry played Jinx in the blockbuster Bond installment 'Die Another Day'.

Other action-heavy credits include Berry starring in 'John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum' and the 'X-Men movies', while Jolie's credits include starring in 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith', 'Maleficent' as well as originating the role of Lara Croft in 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.' On the work front, Berry is currently shooting the Lionsgate project 'Never Let Go'. Alex Aja is directing the movie.

As for Jolie, the Oscar-winner recently directed 'Without Blood' starring Demian Bichir and Salma Hayek. Jolie will next star in the biopic 'Maria' revolving around opera singer Maria Callas. The movie will be directed by Pablo Larrain. (ANI)

