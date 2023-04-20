The Family Man Season 3: Expected release date and plot details

The highly anticipated Indian web series, The Family Man Season 3, was announced by its creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK in 2021. Following the release of the second season on Amazon Prime Video on June 4, 2021, fans are eagerly awaiting news of the third chapter's premiere date.

According to a hint dropped by Manoj Bajpayee, the lead actor of The Family Man, fans were hopeful that the third season of the show would release during the Holi festival this year. However, the expected release date was missed. Nevertheless, it is anticipated that The Family Man Season 3 will be released sometime in 2023.

The Family Man follows the story of Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, a middle-class man who secretly works as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency. Srikant's best friend and colleague, JK Talpade, is also a part of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India. The show is inspired by real-life newspaper articles, making it an engaging and thought-provoking watch.

The first season of the series introduces Srikant Tiwari as a married man with two kids, investigating a potential terrorist attack while simultaneously struggling with his slightly unsettled family life. Along with his colleagues, Zoya, Milind, Jayesh, and Force One officer Imran Pasha, Srikant and JK work towards stopping Mission Zulfiqar from succeeding.

The Family Man Season 2 storyline focuses on a Tamil Tigers-esque military resistance from Sri Lanka and their plans for a freedom fighter. The ending of Season 2 left some clues about what could be the plot for The Family Man Season 3. The final episode hints at some connections with China, leading many viewers to speculate that the third part of the series might feature a story set during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The preview for The Family Man Season 3 shows China attacking the Northeastern states of India and using COVID-19 as a distraction to launch an attack on India.

Sources indicate that a significant portion of the shooting for The Family Man Season 3 has taken place in the North-Eastern part of India, specifically in Nagaland. While the first season of the series was primarily set in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kashmir, and the second season expanded to Chennai, London, Mumbai, and Delhi, the upcoming season is expected to have a focus on the Northeastern states.

The Family Man writer Suman Kumar has hinted that Season 3 is likely to be set in this region. The show has always taken inspiration from real-life events and headlines, and the Northeastern states have been the subject of various geopolitical issues in recent times.

Suman Kumar said, “Our country is so rich and diverse, there is a lot to explore. India is one country with different worlds and OTT provides a platform to explore regions, cultures, and people.”

In terms of the cast, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwanthary are also featured in the Indian series. Raj & D.K produced and directed the series, while also co-writing the story and screenplay with Suman Kumar. Sumit Arora and Kumar wrote the dialogue.

The exact release date for The Family Man Season 3 is yet to be confirmed. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Indian series.

