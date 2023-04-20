Is Russian Doll Season 3 needed? Natasha Lyonne discusses the show's priorities and conclusion

The Netflix series, Russian Doll, captured audiences with its unique take on the time-loop concept in season 1. Season 2, which premiered in 2021, brought in a fresh perspective on the characters' past and how it shapes their present. However, as fans eagerly anticipate a third season, it's worth questioning whether Russian Doll Season 3 is needed.

During an interview on THR's Award Chatter podcast, Natasha Lyonne was asked about the possibility of Russian Doll Season 3. Lyonne, who co-created the series with Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler, expressed that her current priority is directing a feature film, with the success of her Peacock murder mystery series Pokerface and other projects. While she did not rule out the possibility of revisiting Nadia in the future, Russian Doll season 3 seems to be on pause for the time being.

I think that there’s potentially more than that in the future. But I think it’s gonna take some time. I think that like, you know, it’s just like a crazy time in this business. I think, for me, my priority right now is directing a feature. A priority for me over season three of Russian Doll. I think, also, now we’re on the kind of Poker Face train. I think Russian Doll would have done better to be considered a limited series because I think that’s always how we envisioned it. And, actually, the second season is very similar to what was actually pitched, which was like, she goes, you know, she becomes her mother.

Season 1 of Russian Doll focused on Nadia (Natasha Lyonne), a cynical and troubled software engineer, who finds herself trapped in a time loop, reliving the same day repeatedly. The show explored themes of self-acceptance, mental health, and friendship, with Nadia ultimately accepting herself and finding redemption by helping others.

Season 2 shifts the focus to Alan (Charlie Barnett), Nadia's friend and fellow time-loop victim. Alan's character is well-developed, and the season explores his past traumas, including his failed relationship with Beatrice (Dascha Polanco). The season concludes with Alan finding peace and closure, suggesting that his story has come to a natural conclusion.

Nadia's story in season 2 focuses on her confronting her mother, who abandoned her as a child, and reconciling with her past. By handing baby Nadia back to her mother, she forgives her and finds peace. This conclusion offers a satisfying resolution to Nadia's story arc, leaving little room for further exploration.

Furthermore, the show's emphasis on friendship and how it shapes our lives remains a core theme throughout season 2. Nadia and Alan's relationship is central to the show, and while season 2 focuses more on Nadia, Alan's character still receives a satisfying conclusion.

It's worth noting that Russian Doll was initially intended to be a limited series, with season 1 designed to tell a complete story. While season 2 offered new insights into the show's characters, it's unclear if Russian Doll Season 3 is necessary or would add anything new to the show's overarching themes.

