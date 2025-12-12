Left Menu

Legal Triumph: Kilmar Abrego's Release Highlights Immigration Battle

A judge ordered Kilmar Abrego's release after ruling his deportation was not legally sanctioned, spotlighting Trump's immigration policies. While the Trump administration opposes the decision, arguing detention legality, Abrego's legal team hailed it as a victory for due process and legal rights protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 02:19 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 02:19 IST
In a significant ruling, a U.S. judge demanded the immediate release of Kilmar Abrego, a man wrongfully deported under the Trump administration's immigration enforcement. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis declared that no formal deportation order had been issued against Abrego, underlining a lack of legal authority to detain him.

Despite this, the Trump administration intends to appeal the decision, with spokesperson Karoline Leavitt labeling the ruling as judicial activism. Attorney Andrew Rossman, representing Abrego, applauded the court's adherence to legal principles and due process, viewing it as a broader victory for individuals facing similar challenges.

The case underscores the contentious nature of immigration policy under Trump, as efforts continue to deport Abrego, exploring alternative destinations. Abrego remains under legal scrutiny for charges related to human smuggling but maintains his innocence, arguing that his prosecution is retaliatory.

