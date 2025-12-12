Cracking Cold Cases: Kenneth Smith's Deadly Legacy Uncovered

A Canadian man, Kenneth Smith, who passed away in 2019, has been identified as the perpetrator behind three previously unsolved homicides in Toronto. Authorities suspect more victims may exist, following these revelations.

Recent advancements in forensic technology and genetic genealogy conclusively linked Smith to the deaths of three women, spanning from the 1980s into the 1990s. The victims, Christine Prince, Claire Samson, and Gracelyn Greenidge, were all found murdered under different violent circumstances.

Smith, who was known to have a history of sexual assault, lived in Toronto during the time of these crimes. Investigators used DNA databases to trace his lineage, ultimately confirming his identity in connection with the murders. Despite being jailed prior to some of these events, Smith was never previously investigated for these homicides.

(With inputs from agencies.)