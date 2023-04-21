Left Menu

The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 22: Unveiling Secrets

Image Credit: The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 / HISTORY
Season 10 of The Curse of Oak Island is uncovering exciting information about the centuries-old treasure mystery. Episode 22 of the season is scheduled to air on April 25, 2023, at 9 pm ET on the History Channel. In this article, we'll explore what viewers can expect to see in The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 22.

For those who are new to the show, The Curse of Oak Island is a reality television series that debuted on the History Channel in 2014. It has become a popular choice for viewers interested in nonfiction due to its distinctive subject matter and style. The program follows the Lagina brothers, Marty and Rick, who come from Kingsford, Michigan, as they attempt to locate the rumored treasure or historical artifacts believed to be hidden on Oak Island. The series delves into the island's history, recent discoveries, theories, and past attempts to investigate the area.

In the previous episodes of Season 10, the Fellowship was finally allowed to return to their excavation in the swamp. They quickly made a discovery that could potentially connect all the mysterious cobblestones in the bog. With time running out, the team's find in the swamp may rewrite the history of North America.

Episode 21, titled 'Roman Around,' was released on April 18, 2023. In this episode, a discovery suggests that the Oak Island mystery could have ancient ties to Italy. The team investigates a stone structure that shockingly has a design matching the original Money Pit treasure shaft.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 22 is called 'Starry Knights.' As the North Atlantic winter approaches, the fellowship of the dig discovers more secrets in the swamp. Additionally, a trip to Italy provides a surprising new perspective on Nolan's cross.

Don't miss The Curse of Oak Island S10 E22, which premieres on the History Channel on April 25, 2023, at 9 pm ET. New episodes are released every Tuesday. If you happen to miss an episode, you can watch it on the History Channel's official website. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent episodes.

