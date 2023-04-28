One Piece Chapter 1082 spoilers reveal Buggy's plot to claim the One Piece treasure

The leaked summary of the upcoming One Piece manga chapter 1082 has caused a stir among fans, generating excitement and fueling new theories and potential plot developments. @OP_SPOILERS2023, the trusted source of spoilers on Twitter, has disclosed numerous details regarding One Piece chapter 1082.

· One Piece chapter 1082 is titled "Let's Go Take It."

· The opening of the chapter features a newspaper headline that reports the demise of T-Bone. He was taken down by a member of the public who was after the bounty offered by the Cross Guild. This news has prompted unease among the senior officers at the Marine HQ. Sengoku and Tsuru engage in a discussion about the escalating danger posed by the Cross Guild.

· Hina joins them and engages in conversation. Sengoku inquires about Garp's location and proceeds to suggest that Hina taste-test a novel Okaki flavor. In response, Hina relays that Garp departed a few days earlier, having expressed his intention to rescue Koby. SWORD and Kujaku are accompanying him on this mission. Sengoku and Tsuru are taken aback by this revelation.

· The story then shifts to the Cross Guild's headquarters situated on Karai Bari Island. Here, Buggy is observed sending funds to the family of the individual who took down T-Bone. In exchange for his services, the man is set to join the ranks of the Cross Guild, with Buggy pledging to safeguard him against any Marine retaliation.

· he Cross Guild's vessel, featuring a clown motif and a Buggy head as its figurehead, is now fully constructed and prepared to set sail. Crocodile and Mihawk catch sight of the ship and proceed to administer a beating to Buggy once again. Buggy is at odds with Crocodile's ambition to establish a military nation called "Utopia," which would be impervious to any external threats. Crocodile, however, intends to exploit the Cross Guild's capabilities to achieve his vision for "Utopia" and expand his sphere of influence.

· Buggy strongly opposes Crocodile's proposal, voicing his dissent with the declaration, "Real pirates don't do that!!!" A flashback ensues, recounting Buggy's encounter with Shanks 24 years prior in Loguetown on the day of Gol D. Roger's execution. Buggy inquired whether they were still pursuing the One Piece, but Shanks reneged on their previous plan to visit Laugh Tale. This decision disappointed Buggy, who had secretly hoped that Shanks would emerge as the next Pirate King. Buggy had already abandoned his aspirations, recognizing his inadequacy compared to Shanks. As a result, Buggy stormed off, declining Shanks' invitation to join him.

· Returning to the present, Buggy converses with Crocodile and Mihawk, questioning whether they are aware that Red Hair is currently making moves. Buggy becomes agitated, resentful of Shanks' timing and the fact that he holds the same title as Red Hair, insisting on his claim to becoming the Pirate King. Crocodile and Mihawk remain unconvinced, reminding Buggy that piracy is essentially a business and that it is unfeasible to defeat powerful figures like Red Hair, Blackbeard, and the Straw Hat Pirates as per Buggy's directive.

· Dismissing their objections, Buggy asserts that they do not necessarily have to defeat their rivals, but rather, it's a matter of obtaining the treasure first. Buggy seizes a microphone and addresses the entire Cross Guild membership, inquiring whether they are content with their present circumstances and reminding them of their original motivations for setting out to sea. He then roars out, "The day has come!! LET'S GO CLAIM THE ONE PIECE!!!". The Cross Guild members respond with a raucous cheer, while Crocodile and Mihawk are left stunned and incensed by Buggy's outburst.

· The scene cut to Kamabakka Queendom, where four Army Commanders of the Revolutionary Army are ecstatic upon the arrival of an individual. It is soon revealed that Sabo has returned safely, having not been present in the Lulusia Kingdom when it was decimated by Im. Rather, Sabo had been on a ship with some Lulusia citizens seeking to join the Revolutionary Army, accompanied by Moda. Sabo enters the meeting room alongside Dragon and Ivankov, divulging the entire truth about the events that unfolded at Mary Geoise.

· Sabo proceeds to detail the horrific behavior of the Tenryuubito, describing their cruelty towards innocent people and his inability to simply stand by and witness such atrocities any longer. He also lays out his vision of a world where all individuals can live without fear of discrimination or oppression. Dragon and Ivankov are deeply moved by Sabo's resolve and his plan, and they pledge their support to him in his quest to bring about this new reality.

· The chapter ends with the announcement that there will be no break after One Piece Chapter 1082.

One Piece Chapter 1082 will be released on Sunday, May 7, 2023, after the break for Golden Week. More spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1082 will be shared as soon as they become available. Fans can also stay up to date by following raw scans, which typically surface one to two days before the official release of any manga chapter.

