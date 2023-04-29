Left Menu

59th Baeksang Arts Awards 2023 full winners list

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-04-2023 09:10 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 09:09 IST
Image Credit: 59th Baeksang Arts Awards
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

On April 28, 2023, the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards winners were announced, and the ceremony was held at Incheon Paradise City. These awards are considered prestigious in the Korean entertainment industry as they recognize excellence in television shows and movies.

Park Eun-bin won the Drama Daesang (Grand Prize) for her remarkable performance in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, while the movie Decision to Leave won the Best Film Daesang (Grand Prize). Additionally, The Glory, a show starring Song Hye-kyo, also won an award. The Night Owl received the Best Film award.

The awards ceremony was hosted by MC Shin Dong-yup, Bae Suzy, and Park Bo-gum. Many famous Korean celebrities attended the event to celebrate the winners and their accomplishments. Overall, the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards was a significant event for the Korean entertainment industry, recognizing the talent and hard work of its stars.

 59th Baeksang Arts Awards Full Winner List:

Male Rookie (TV): Moon Sang Min (Under The Queen’s Umbrella)

Female Rookie (TV): Roh Yoon Seo (Crash Course in Romance)

Male Rookie (Film): Park Jinyoung (Christmas Carol)

Female Rookie (Film): Kim Sei Eun (Next Sohee)

Rookie Director: Ahn Tae Jin (The Night Owl)

Youth Acting Award for Theater: Ha Ji Seong (Teenage Dick)

Best Technical Achievement (Art Direction): Ryu Seong Hee (Little Women - TV)

Best Technical Achievement (Cinematography): Lee Mo Gae (Hunt - Film)

Best Screenplay: Park Hae Young (My Liberation Notes - TV)

Best Screenplay: Jung Ju Ri (Next Sohee - Film)

Best Supporting Actor (TV): Jo Woo Jin (Narco-Saints)

Best Supporting Actress (TV): Lim Ji Yeon (The Glory)

Best Supporting Actor (Film): Byun Yohan (Hansan: Rising Dragon)

Best Supporting Actress Film: Park Se Wan (6/45)

Gucci Impact Award: Next Sohee

Best Entertainment Program: Psick Univ Psick Show

Best Entertainer (Male): Yoon Sieun

Best Entertainer (Female): Lee Eunji

Best Director (TV): Yoo In Shik (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)

Best Director (Film): Park Chan Wook (Decision to Leave)

Best Actor (Film): Ryu Jun Yeol (The Night Owl)

Best Actress (Film): Tang Wei (Decision to Leave)

Best Educational Show: A Man Who Heals The City

Best Short Play: A Little Lonely Monologue and Always Friendly Songs

Best Film: The Night Owl

Best Drama: The Glory

Baeksang Play Award: None Elected

Best Actor (TV): Lee Sung Min (Reborn Rich)

Best Actress (TV): Song Hye Kyo (The Glory)

Best Film Daesang: Decision To Leave

TikTok Popularity Award (Male): Park Jinyoung

TikTok Popularity Award (Female): IU

Cucci Impact Award: Next Sohee

