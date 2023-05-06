Left Menu

Ukraine congratulates Britain on coronation, thanks it for support

Ukraine's Defence Ministry released a video to congratulate Britain on King Charles' coronation and to thank the country for its support during the war with Russia.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2023 16:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 16:01 IST
King Charles - III Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ukraine's Defence Ministry released a video to congratulate Britain on King Charles' coronation and to thank the country for its support during the war with Russia. "On the eve of the historic coronation, we'd like to thank our British friends for your friendship. We are grateful for your unwavering support and partnership, especially in the past year!," the ministry said on Twitter.

The one-minute video, thanking London for weapons given to Ukraine and for training thousands of Ukrainian soldiers, shows President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s meetings with King Charles, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Labour leader Keir Starmer and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. It is set to the soundtrack of "London Calling" by British band The Clash.

Britain has been a key Western partner supplying military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February last year. President Zelenskiy's wife Olena and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal are in London this week to celebrate the coronation of King Charles, who came to the throne last September after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

