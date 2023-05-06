Trailer of movie ‘Welcome to Kashmir’ released in Srinagar

Left Menu

The trailer of Welcome to Kashmir, touted to be Kashmirs first movie for Bollywood, was unveiled on Saturday by Tourism Secretary Syed Abid Rasheed Shah.Directed by Tariq Bhat, the film aims to showcase the Valley and its people in a positive light.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-05-2023 17:09 IST
The trailer of ''Welcome to Kashmir'', touted to be Kashmir's first movie for Bollywood, was unveiled on Saturday by Tourism Secretary Syed Abid Rasheed Shah.

Directed by Tariq Bhat, the film aims to showcase the Valley and its people in a positive light. It focuses on women empowerment and the fight against drug abuse.

Secretary Tourism said it was heartening to see a film highlight pivotal social issues. ''This (drug menace) is a social issue across the world. It is the responsibility of all of us, rather than just one department or the government, to ensure that our society works very hard towards eradication of this menace,'' Shah said at the trailer launch at Inox Cinema here.

''Welcome to Kashmir''revolves around a girl who dreams to work for women empowerment and women safety in Kashmir. It features newcomers Mateena Rajput and Ahmad Shahab. ''As a Kashmiri artist, it is a huge thing for me that the trailer of the movie was launched today. The reopening of cinemas – Inox multiplex in Sonwar area of the city here – has helped the local artists as well. The movie is about fighting drug addiction, and women empowerment. It has touched Kashmiri culture. I hope the people will like the movie," Rajput told PTI. She said the Jammu and Kashmir's administration's new film policy has helped attract filmmakers to the Valley and promote local artists.

''As an artist, we feel that we can do something now,'' she added. ''Welcome to Kashmir'' is scheduled to be released on May 26.

