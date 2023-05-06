King Charles waves from balcony but no Harry

King Charles appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with his wife Queen Camilla, heir to the throne Prince William and other senior royals but Prince Harry, the King's younger son, was absent.

Harry, whose attendance at his father's coronation was in doubt earlier this year after he detailed family rows in his memoir "Spare", had no formal role in the ceremony. Harry had attended the Westminister Abbey ceremony earlier on Saturday without his wife Meghan and two young children, who remained in the United States. His eldest child Archie turns four on Saturday.

Commentators had said that if Harry had appeared with his family on the balcony, it would have been a sign that the two sides were reconciling after a rift. King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared for a second time on the balcony to cheers from the crowd of tens of thousands of people who had packed into the Mall, the grand boulevard which leads up to Buckingham Palace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)