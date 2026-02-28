Left Menu

Medvedev Criticizes Trump's Iran Tactics Amid Historical Insights

Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's Security Council deputy chairman, criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for recent actions against Iran, which he views as superficial negotiations. Medvedev contrasted America's brief history with the ancient Persian Empire, implying skepticism about the U.S.'s long-term strategies against Iran.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, issued a sharp critique of U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, highlighting perceived flaws in his approach toward Iran. Specifically, Medvedev condemned the President for what he called a superficial negotiation strategy with the Middle Eastern nation.

Medvedev, who previously served as Russia's president, derisively referred to Trump as a 'peacemaker' who merely displays a façade. He expressed skepticism about Washington's sincerity in engaging with Iran, describing all negotiations as a 'cover operation.'

In a historical context, Medvedev compared the relatively young United States—249 years old—to the ancient Persian Empire, founded over 2,500 years ago. He suggested that time might reveal the true endurance and strategy of both nations in their ongoing geopolitical rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

