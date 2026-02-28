Medvedev Criticizes Trump's Iran Tactics Amid Historical Insights

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, issued a sharp critique of U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, highlighting perceived flaws in his approach toward Iran. Specifically, Medvedev condemned the President for what he called a superficial negotiation strategy with the Middle Eastern nation.

Medvedev, who previously served as Russia's president, derisively referred to Trump as a 'peacemaker' who merely displays a façade. He expressed skepticism about Washington's sincerity in engaging with Iran, describing all negotiations as a 'cover operation.'

In a historical context, Medvedev compared the relatively young United States—249 years old—to the ancient Persian Empire, founded over 2,500 years ago. He suggested that time might reveal the true endurance and strategy of both nations in their ongoing geopolitical rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)