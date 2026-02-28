Left Menu

Missile Attack Shakes US 5th Fleet Headquarters in Bahrain

Bahrain reported a missile attack on the US Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters. The US and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran, targeting areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's offices. Iran's media documented widespread strikes, with visible smoke from the capital.

A missile reportedly targeted the US 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain on Saturday, with officials offering limited details on the attack.

This event occurred amid US and Israeli strikes in Iran, marking an intensification of regional tensions. One significant target was near the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's offices.

Iranian media have witnessed a series of nationwide strikes, pointing to their escalating nature, as smoke was visible rising from Iran's capital city.

