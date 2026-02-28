Left Menu

Sibal Slams 'Colonial Mindset' in Politically Fueled Legal Battles

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal criticized BJP for 'weaponizing' legal procedures against opposition. He urged the Supreme Court to amend laws requiring evidence before arrests. The remarks came after Arvind Kejriwal and others were discharged in a liquor policy case, highlighting issues of a 'colonial mindset' in law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 14:46 IST
Accusations of 'weaponising' the law against opposition figures have been leveled by Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, who urged the Supreme Court to enforce stricter evidence requirements before arrests.

His statements followed a Delhi court discharging former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and 21 others in the contentious liquor policy case, criticizing the CBI for lacking solid evidence of any overarching conspiracy.

Sibal called for responsibility regarding prolonged pre-trial detentions and labeled current legal procedures as remnants of a colonial mindset, echoing his call for legal reforms to prevent politically motivated targeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

